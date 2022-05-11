Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Buys $35,000.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $638,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Leigh Vosseller purchased 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $151,520.00.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 1,372,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,655. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.48 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.