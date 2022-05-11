Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

