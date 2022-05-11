Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 248 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.21.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
