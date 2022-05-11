Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Target worth $184,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.49. 254,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

