Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Taylor Consulting stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Taylor Consulting has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Taylor Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Consulting, Inc invests in, acquires, and operates real estate properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Estate Investing and Real Estate Brokerage Services. The company operates a self-storage facility in Merkel, Texas; and holds properties for resale located in Nolan and Taylor Counties, Texas.

