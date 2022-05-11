Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO) Short Interest Update

Taylor Consulting, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAYO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Taylor Consulting stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Taylor Consulting has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.58.
Taylor Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)
