TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 647,484 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Catalent worth $180,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $92.35. The company had a trading volume of 810,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.58. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

