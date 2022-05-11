TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 712,630 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,751,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.76. 122,467,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $295.72 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

