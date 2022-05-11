TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SEA worth $571,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SEA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,919,000 after purchasing an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,202,550. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

