TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 321,524 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of HCA Healthcare worth $218,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $14.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.76 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.