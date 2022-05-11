TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,622,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $513,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

FTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 906,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,461. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.