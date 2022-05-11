TD Asset Management Inc. Has $146.60 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 298.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Arista Networks worth $146,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,195 shares of company stock worth $83,352,899. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,377. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

