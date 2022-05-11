TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $371,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

