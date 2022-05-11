TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $136,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after acquiring an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. 5,628,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,639. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

