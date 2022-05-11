TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 107,744 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of ASML worth $188,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.30. 1,302,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,974. The stock has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.76. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $510.36 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.