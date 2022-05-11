TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 463,989 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,989 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $434,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $285.70. 3,130,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.61. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.