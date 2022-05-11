TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $988,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $37.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,287.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,590.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,743.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

