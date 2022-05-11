TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,384,064 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,079,538 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,384,064 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Barrick Gold worth $268,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

GOLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 20,782,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,949,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

