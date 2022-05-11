TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 307,789 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,789 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Thomson Reuters worth $339,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 570.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. 709,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

