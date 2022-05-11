TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.09

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.09 and last traded at $96.21, with a volume of 6111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $106.59.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,764,609 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 47.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

