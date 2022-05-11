Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 11,954 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 17,658,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,418,568. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

