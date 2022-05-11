Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 1,533 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,555,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,582. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

