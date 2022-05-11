Tdam USA Inc. Buys 1,911 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,048 shares of company stock valued at $56,163,028 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

