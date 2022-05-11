Tdam USA Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.02. 4,543,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

