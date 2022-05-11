Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

