Tdam USA Inc. Has $10.66 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $95.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4,274.21. 20,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,570.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,073.49. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,224.65 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.