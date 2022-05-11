Tdam USA Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 540,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.08 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

