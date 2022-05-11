Tdam USA Inc. Has $916,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,489. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.74. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.