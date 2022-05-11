Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,048,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,501,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $349.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

