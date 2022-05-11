Tdam USA Inc. Purchases 4,244 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 6,894,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

