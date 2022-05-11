Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

