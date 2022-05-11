Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $18.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $581.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,556. The firm has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

