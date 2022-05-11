Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.49. 5,936,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

