Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.