Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.56. 560,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,632. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.12 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.37.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

