Tdam USA Inc. Sells 14,385 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,385 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $439.13. The stock had a trading volume of 978,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

