Tdam USA Inc. Sells 146 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 154,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 369,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,666,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,996. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

