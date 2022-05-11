Tdam USA Inc. Sells 533 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KLA by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 82,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

