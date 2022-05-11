Tdam USA Inc. Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.62. 1,498,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,265. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

