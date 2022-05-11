Tdam USA Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.17. 1,374,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

