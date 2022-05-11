Tdam USA Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,277 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.76. 60,221,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,789,063. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

