TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $60,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 248,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $124.82 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

