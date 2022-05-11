Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 18,933 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

NYSE BA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.03. 199,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,052. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

