Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 36,444 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 104,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Snowflake by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.86. 90,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,682,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.