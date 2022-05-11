Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 39,993 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $112,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 147,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.27 and a 200 day moving average of $466.90. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.