Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 6,315 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,076,000 after acquiring an additional 342,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41,968.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,865,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.32. 12,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,226. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.