Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 552,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelon were worth $31,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

