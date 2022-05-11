Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $63,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after purchasing an additional 292,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after buying an additional 246,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,177. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

