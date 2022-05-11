Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Nordson worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $211.17. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,893. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

