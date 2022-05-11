Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,252,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $133,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.77. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

