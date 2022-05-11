Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 536,156 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,156 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $75,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.26. 782,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,998,086. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

