Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,133 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $19,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after acquiring an additional 241,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,226,836 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,726,000 after acquiring an additional 526,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,200,216 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $128,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,663 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. 7,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

